Trees Are Down In 11 Locations Around Co. Kildare.

There’s a tree down on the Athgoe Road between the N7 and Newcastle. The road is completely blocked

There is also a tree down on the Clane to Prosperous Road, and it, too, is blocked.

A tree is down on the Barrowhouse Road, about 5 miles outside Athy.

A tree is down on the N78, on the Carlow side of Athy at the Grange turn-off and the road is blocked

There is a tree down at the Three Counties Pub on the Athy to Carlow Road.

There are also reports of downed trees and debris on the Kilcullen to Curragh Road and on the Monasterevin to Nurney Road, just outside Monasterevin, at Dunaney.

There are trees down on both sides of the road at Painstown Cross between Clane and Kilcock.

There's a tree on the road at Roseberry Stores in Newbridge and another on the Rathernan Road, Kilmeague.

There's a tree down on the Mucklon Road, which is impassable.

A Status Orange weather warning remains in effect in Kildare, and in 12 other counties, until lunchtime.

Kildare County Council says "Kildare County Council road crews are on standby and equipped to react to any incidents caused by Storm Ali when it is safe for our employees to do so"