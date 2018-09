For the second day running, there are more patients on trolleys at Naas General today than at any other hospital in the Eastern Region

There are 34 people without beds at the Kildare facility, of whom 31 are in the Emergency Dept. and 3 are on gurneys on wards.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report that, nationwide there are 483 people on trolleys at the country's other main hospitals.