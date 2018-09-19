Gardai Investigation Spate Of Thefts From Vans In Leixlip & Celbridge.

Gardai are investigating a spree of van break-ins in Leixlip and Celbirdge.

Four vans were illegally entered at Castlewellan Park, which is under construction on Wednesday, September 12th.

Tools with a combined value of €3,500 were taken and all vehicles were damaged.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver saloon type car.

The day before, at 1.20pm in Collinstown Industrial Estate, items valued at €1,500 were taken from a VW Transporter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local garda station