Gardai Investigation Spate Of Thefts From Vans In Leixlip & Celbridge.

: 09/19/2018 - 11:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

Gardai are investigating a spree of van break-ins in Leixlip and Celbirdge.

Four vans were illegally entered at Castlewellan Park, which is under construction on Wednesday, September 12th.

Tools with a combined value of €3,500 were taken and all vehicles were damaged.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver saloon type car.

The day before, at 1.20pm in Collinstown Industrial Estate, items valued at €1,500 were taken from a VW Transporter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local garda station

