The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

16,207 Kildare Premises Are Without Electricity.

: 09/19/2018 - 11:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylon_3.jpg

Faults have cut electricity to over 16,207  Kildare customers

There are two faults in the St. Wolstan's area of Celbridge, affecting a total of 2,050 premises.

2,158 customers in Moneycooley are without supply, as are 2743 premises in Kilcock.

A fault is impacting 1,750 premises between Johnstownbridge & Cloona.

730 customers in Johnstownbridge, proper, have no supply.

The largest single fault in the county affects 4,034 in the wider Carbury area

805 premises in the Lakelands and Esmondale areas of Naas are without supply, as are 26 customers are Sallins are without supply, also.

There's a fault affecting 15 premises in Athgarvan.

895 customers on the Kildare/Wicklow border at Blessington are without supply.

ESB Networks say, in all cases, it hopes to restore supply by 10pm tonight.

Supply has already been restored today to 1,001 customers in the Upper Williams Street and Rockfield area of Athy.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!