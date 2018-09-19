16,207 Kildare Premises Are Without Electricity.

Faults have cut electricity to over 16,207 Kildare customers

There are two faults in the St. Wolstan's area of Celbridge, affecting a total of 2,050 premises.

2,158 customers in Moneycooley are without supply, as are 2743 premises in Kilcock.

A fault is impacting 1,750 premises between Johnstownbridge & Cloona.

730 customers in Johnstownbridge, proper, have no supply.

The largest single fault in the county affects 4,034 in the wider Carbury area

805 premises in the Lakelands and Esmondale areas of Naas are without supply, as are 26 customers are Sallins are without supply, also.

There's a fault affecting 15 premises in Athgarvan.

895 customers on the Kildare/Wicklow border at Blessington are without supply.

ESB Networks say, in all cases, it hopes to restore supply by 10pm tonight.

Supply has already been restored today to 1,001 customers in the Upper Williams Street and Rockfield area of Athy.