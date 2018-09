A Limerick councillor's appeared in court charged with threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour towards Gardai.

62-year-old John Loftus from St John's Avenue on Mulgrave Street is facing three public order charges, which allegedly took place in May this year.

He's also alleged to have been drunk in a public place.

The non-party councillor was remanded on continuing bail and is due to appear in court again in October.

Stock image.