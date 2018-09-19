Nite Trax

Public Consultation On Castledermot Playground May Begin In November.

: 09/19/2018 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A public consultation on a playground for Castledermot is likely to take place in November.

Kildare County Council says it will take be installed at the Fairgreen.

Once that has taken place, submissions and planning matters will be considered.

 

File image.

