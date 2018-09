Storm Ali has claimed a second life.

A man in his 20s has been killed after he was hit by a falling tree near Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh at around lunchtime.

Another man - who's in his 40s is in a serious condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

This morning a woman in her 50s died after the caravan she was it was blown off a cliff in Galway.