270 New Parking Spaces To Be Created At Sallins/Naas Train Station.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that 270 new car park spaces are being created at Sallins/Naas Train Station, by virtue of a new car park.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawles, says it will be installed on the Sallins side of the tracks, and is subject to planning permission from Kildare County Council.

The addition of the new spaces will see the total car park capacity rise to 445.

Deputy Lawless said says "The 270 news spaces are expected to open in Q1 or Q2 of 2020. Right now there are designers working on the car park plans and preplanning has begun with Kildare County Council. It is expected that a planning application will be submitted to the council later this year."