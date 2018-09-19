The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

270 New Parking Spaces To Be Created At Sallins/Naas Train Station.

: 09/19/2018 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sallins_train_station_via_geography_dot_ie.jpg

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that 270 new car park spaces are being created at Sallins/Naas Train Station, by virtue of a new car park.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawles, says it will be installed on the Sallins side of the tracks, and is subject to planning permission from Kildare County Council.

The addition of the new spaces will see the total car park capacity rise to 445.

Deputy Lawless said says "The 270 news spaces are expected to open in Q1 or Q2 of 2020. Right now there are designers working on the car park plans and preplanning has begun with Kildare County Council. It is expected that a planning application will be submitted to the council later this year."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!