Listen: Bord Na gCon Says It Is Continuing To Address Welfare Concerns.

The Irish Greyhound Board says they're continuing to address animal welfare concerns.

Officials from Bord na gCon are appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, today.

The Board received 16.8 million euro in State funding in 2017.

There have been calls to suspend it following an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast in the summer.

Following a question from TD Alan Farrell, Bord na gCon CEO, Gerard Dollard, says the welfare and rehoming side of the operation will see a significant increase in funding:

File image: Pixabay

