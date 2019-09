A housing charity says preventing people from becoming homeless is cheaper than emergency accommodation.

170 people in Kildare were living in emergency accommodation in July.

Threshold says it costs on average €100 euro a night for emergency accommodation, compared to €1.20 to keep a family in their home.

It is calling on the government to focus on homeless prevention in the next budget.

CEO of the organisation, John-Mark McCafferty, says there are a number of issues that need to be addressed: