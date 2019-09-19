K Drive

Listen: Tánaiste Says Direct Provision Can't Be Scapped Until An Alternative Exists.

: 09/19/2019 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tánaiste has said direct provision cannot be done away with without a credible alternative for housing asylum seekers.

Latest information indicates 247 people are living in direct provision in two Kildare centres: Eyre Powell, Newbridge and the former Hazel Hotel, Monasterevin.

The system has come under criticism for the conditions in which people seeking asylum live, sometimes for years.

Independent TD, Noel Grealish, has come under increased pressure to apologise after saying African migrants are only here to sponge off the state.

He was speaking at a meeting about a proposed site for a direct provision centre in Galway.

Clare TD, Michael Harty, says it shows the need for more engagement with communities over planned direct provision sites:

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews

