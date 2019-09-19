The Night Shift

Slightly Over Half The Litter Fines Issued In Naas Have Been Paid.

: 09/19/2019 - 17:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Slightly over half of the litter fines issued in Naas have been paid over the last two years.

Kildare County Council, in response to Social Democrat Cllr., Bill Clear, says 265 fines were issued between September 1st, 2017, and September 1st of this year.

135 have been paid.

KCC says "All fines that are unpaid are examined to establish if they are suitable to go to court. In many cases the fines cannot proceed to court and are deemed uncollectable for the following reasons:

1. The offender may be a minor
2. The offender no longer resides at the address on the fine
3. Incomplete name
4. Third party witness may not be prepared to go to court.
5. Incorrect registration number of vehicle etc.
In the period in question, 1 case was heard in court (adjourned.)"

 

Stock image: Pexels.

