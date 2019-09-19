KCC: Traffic Management Within School Campus Is A Matter For KWETB.

Kildare County Council says "traffic management plan within the school campus" on the Piper's Hill site is " the responsibility of the KWETB"

It was responding for four separate motions on road safety issues at the campus lodged for the September meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

1,300 students are educated on the campus.

Stakeholders connected with the site include Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board, Kildare County Council, Education and Training Boards Ireland, Piper's Hill College, Piper's Hill Community National School, Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh, and St. David's National School.

In August, Education and Training Boards Ireland, erected a barrier to ensure "only authorised personnel are allowed vehicular access onto the ETBI site."

It adds "The management of traffic flow in the ETBI car park was identified as a high risk for the organisation with significant health and safety concerns associated with unauthorised use of the area in particular as a set-down and pick- up facility for children attending two local schools. "

This barrier, according to some parents, means there are, effectively, scant set-down options for dropping children off at school, or for collecting them.

KCC's statement, in full:

"On Monday 09 September 2019, the Director of Services and Senior Roads team visited the area. While there was queuing of traffic inside the Campus, it was noted that in general cars were moving at a slow rate and the children were being dropped off in a safe and controlled manner. It was considered that the existing arrangement appears to be working adequately where parents access the Campus by the signalised junction and drop off their children in a safe and controlled manner within the Campus.

The traffic management plan within the school campus is the responsibility of the KWETB. Our Roads Planning Section is willing to examine and work with the KWETB on any proposals that are brought forward. With reference to the placement of a barrier to the existing car park, this is a matter for KWETB - our understanding is that safety issues may have arisen with regard to conflict between parking by ETB staff and parents dropping off children.

The use of the layby opposite the campus is currently being examined by Kildare County Council Roads Administration/ Naas Municipal District. We have concerns about this layby being used by parents to drop off their children, as this would result in additional crossing movements by vulnerable road users at the signalised junction, would affect the capacity of the signalised junction and would likely result in more queuing of traffic at peak times.

With regard to future development, the Roads Department agrees that an additional access would have to be considered and examined as part of any future development at this site.

It was noted during the site visit that some parents are dropping off their children at the edge of the public road near the Killashee Hotel entrance, which Kildare County Council would not recommend or approve as it is a traffic hazard for road users and in particular the school children. Kildare County Council will request that the KWETB and the School Board of Management examine this and bring it to the attention of parents."

