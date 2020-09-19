Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Dr Ronan Glynn Says Priorities Have Changed From The Beginning Of March

09/19/2020
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Acting Chief Medical Officer says priorities have changed from the beginning of March, from ensuring hospitals don't get overrun, to making sure health services can still be carried out.

Dr Ronan Glynn says health officials must be honest with the public:

 

