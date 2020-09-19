Report Requested From KCC Outlining The Functions Performed By The Broadband Liaison Officer

A Report has been requested from Kildare County Council outlining the functions performed by the Broadband Liaison Officer and the extent of any Government funding provided to support this role.

Clarification is also being sought for a point of contact for broadband service providers and Government officials in the absence of the role being occupied at any time.

The motion is being proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Wyse who advised that this report will assist broadband service providers and Government officials in their efforts to improve broadband infrastructure and deliver the National Broadband Plan in Co. Kildare.

Councillor Wyse's motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.