Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Síoda, One Of President Higgins Dog's Has Died.

: 09/19/2020 - 11:19
Author: Ciarán Halpin
michael_d_higgins_1.jpg

One of the President's dog's has died.

The sad news about Síoda was revealed in a weekly newsletter from Aras an Uachtarain.

She had been recovering after an operation earlier this year.

In 2018, President Higgins spoke about his love for his Bernese mountain dogs:

 

 

dog.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!