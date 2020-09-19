Updates Sought From KCC On The Enhanced Long Term Social Housing Scheme

An Update is being sought from Kildare County Council on the Enhanced Long Term Social Housing Scheme.

Information is also being requested on the projected number of units to be acquired by the council for 2020 and 2021.

Social Democrat Councillors Aidan Farrelly, Nuala Killeen and Chris Pender are proposing this motion and they are requesting information on the developers and investors associated with each agreement.

Members requested the per unit costs associated with this scheme during the lifetime of the 25 year lease.

Councillor's Farrelly and Pender's Motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.