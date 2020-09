Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the state.

That's according to the first national breakdown of incidence of the disease by local area.

The incidence rate for the Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart area stands at 189, closely followed by Tallaght at 175.

However, lower numbers remain in some parts of the county with the incidence rate in Stillorgan standing at 39.

The information comes as Dublin enters Level 3 of on the government's roadmap for the next three weeks.