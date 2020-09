The Acting Chief Medical Officer wants people on a local level to highlight areas which are of concern for the spread of Covid-19.

The latest data from the HPSC shows there are 10 counties around the country which have 14-day Covid-19 incidence rates of more than 50.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the messaging is the same throughout the country with practising social distancing and hand hygenie.

However, he says it is impossible to have specific advice for people in certain areas: