: 09/19/2020 - 13:40
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Aer Lingus is to restore some of the pay cuts imposed on staff due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cabin crew and those working in ground operations at Dublin and Cork who've been earning 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels will see their pay increase to 50 per cent.

Staff in Shannon who are laid off at the moment will return to rostered duties and have their pay restored to 40 per cent of normal levels.

The changes kick in from the end of this month.

A winter leave programme will also be made available to cabin crew and ground operations in Shannon.

