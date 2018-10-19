Listen: Three TDs Holding Meetings With Mgmt. At Bord Na Mona Over Job Loss Fears.

It could be next week before the status of up to 500 jobs at Newbridge headquartered, Bord na Mona is clarified.

BnM is engaged in a de-carbonisation programme

It’s expected the job losses may take place at the company’s headquarters in Newbridge and at its plant in Kilberry, outside Athy, as well as at other locations.

Bord na Mona held a board meeting yesterday.

Today, south county deputies, Fiona O'Loughlin and Martin Heydon held separate talks with the firm's CEO, as is Laois/Offaly TD, Barry Cowen

Deputy O'Loughlin says it could be some days before the situation becomes clear