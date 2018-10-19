K Drive

Listen: Three TDs Holding Meetings With Mgmt. At Bord Na Mona Over Job Loss Fears.

: 10/19/2018 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It could be next week before the status of up to 500 jobs at Newbridge headquartered, Bord na Mona is clarified.

BnM is engaged in a de-carbonisation programme

It’s expected the job losses may take place at the company’s headquarters in Newbridge and at its plant in  Kilberry, outside Athy, as well as at other locations.

Bord na Mona held a board meeting yesterday.

Today, south county deputies, Fiona O'Loughlin and Martin Heydon held separate talks with the firm's CEO, as is Laois/Offaly TD, Barry Cowen

Deputy O'Loughlin says it could be some days before the situation becomes clear

 

frifol.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

