Health Minister Considers Creation Of List Of Drs. Who Will Provide Abortion Services.

The Health Minister is considering the creation of a list of doctors who will provide abortions when the new service comes in.

According to The Times Ireland, the plans are to try and make sure women don't suffer the "extra distress" of being turned down by a number of medical professionals.

Simon Harris says rules that allow doctors to object to carrying out certain services can't leave women going "from practice to practice" in search of a GP.

The government's also reported to be considering a bill that would ban anti-abortion protests outside clinics offering terminations.

**Stock image.