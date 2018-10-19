Bookies: Budget 2019 Measures Could Jeopardise 2,400 Jobs.

Irish bookmakers say thousands of jobs will be lost as a result of the governments decision to increase the betting tax in this years budget.

The IBA estimates that 16 bookmakers shops will close permanently in Kildare, and that, across Ireland,

around 2,400 jobs will be lost

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe revealed that the levy would be doubled from 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

The "Save Our Jobs" campaign says it will also lead to the permanent closure of an estimated almost half of the 850 bookmaking shops in Ireland.