K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Trial Of Woman Accused Of Attempted Murder Of A Civil Servant Is Reaching Its Closing Stages.

: 10/19/2018 - 13:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

The trial of a woman accused of the attempted murder of a civil servant in Dublin has reached its closing stages.

35 year old Laura Kenna, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stephanie Rohan reports from the Central Criminal Court.

13att.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!