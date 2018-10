Six Gardaí have been commended for their bravery at a State ceremony this afternoon.

The members of the force are among 21 people in total who received National Bravery Awards.

The Gardaí were nominated after their heroic acts in saving people from drowning and house fires.

Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Kildare South TD, Sean O’Fearghail, whose office organises the awards, says the Gardaí are an example for young recruits: