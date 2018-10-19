Woman Who Sustained Brain Injury "Tram Surfing" As A Child Awarded €550,000.

A young girl who sustained a severe brain injury after she fell off the side of a Luas tram when she was "tram surfing" has settled her High Court action for €550,000.

Rebecca Kelly was only 13 years of age when she and a friend jumped on the outside of a Luas tram eight years ago at the Fatima station on the Red Line.

The young girl fell back on to the tracks striking her head and had to be rescued by her friend.

20 year old Rebecca Kelly of Pearse House, Pearse Street, Dublin had through her mother Elizabeth Kelly sued the Luas operators as a result of the accident on September 3, 2010.

All the claims were denied by Veolia.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said it was not necessary for the court to tell Rebecca Kelly she did a silly thing as she knew that.

However, he commended her for her honesty.