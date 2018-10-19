4 Kildare Drivers Among 133 Caught Speeding On National Slowdown Day.

133 drivers have been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day, including in four locations in Kildare.

Gardai say they've checked the speed of more than 105,000 vehicles since seven this morning.

One driver, at Mount Brown in Dublin, was caught doing 75 kilometres in a 50 kilometre zone.

The Kildare detections:

104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally, Broadford.

99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Morristown Upper, Newbridge.

126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R448 Prumpelstown Upper, Castledermot

134km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9 Woodlands East, Castledermot