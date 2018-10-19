Listen: Kildare Resident Among Those Honoured For Bravery Today.

The courage of ordinary Irish people ,who risked their lives to save others, has been recognised by the State.

21 citizens have been presented with National Bravery Awards at a ceremony in Farmleigh.

The accolades were bestowed by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl ,

Paul McInerney, who lives in Celbridge, and his friend Eugene Duff from Kimmage in Dublin won Bronze Medals after swimming to the aid of their elderly friend who got into difficulty swimming in Co. Wexford.

Paul says thinking about his own personal safety never entered his mind: