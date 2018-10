The Tanaiste doesn't believe the backstop will cause the Brexit deal to collapse.

The EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says the deal is 90 percent done but the issue of the Irish border is a sticking point.

Simon Coveney agrees it's complex, but thinks a way can be found to resolve the issue.

He says getting the last 10 percent of a negotiation signed off is always difficult.

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews