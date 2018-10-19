Listen Live Logo

A Dundalk Firm Has Closed Today, With The Loss Of 180 Jobs.

: 10/19/2018 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Staff at the Authentic Food Company in Dundalk have been left reeling with the news the company has closed with immediate effect.

A letter was circulated to workers this afternoon informing them that joint provisional liquidators have been appointed by the High Court to assist in the orderly wind up of the company's operations.

It says the company is not in a position to pay its debts and as a result it can no longer continue to trade.

The company whose headquarters is in Manchester employs over 180 people in Dundalk.

