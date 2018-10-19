Listen Live Logo

Facebook Has Hired Ex-UK Deputy PM, Nick Clegg.

10/19/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Facebook has hired the former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

The social media giant says the ex Liberal Democrat leader is taking on the role of vice president for global affairs.

He starts on Monday and his family are then going to move to California with him in the New Year.

