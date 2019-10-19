Saturday Night Party

Tenders Shortlisted For The Remediation Of Kerdiffstown Landfill.

: 10/19/2019 - 11:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
kerdiffstown_landfill.jpg

 

In December 2018, Kildare County Council, invited tenders for the remediation of Kerdiffstown landfill.

The closing date for submissions was extended until 14 February 2019 on foot of requests for more time made on the eTenders procurement website.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, understands that Kildare County Council has shortlisted tenders received from interested parties who have engaged in the tendering process, with a view to appointing a successful tenderer in the coming months.

The procurement process is being managed by Kildare County Council in accordance with the Office of Public Procurement guidelines and regulatory framework.

More information is available on the Kildare County Council website.

