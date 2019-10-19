KCC Responds To Questions Regarding An Update On The Taking Charge Of Estates In Celbridge-Leixlip MD.

Fianna Fail Cllr. Michael Coleman, at the recent Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District meeting, asked Kildare County Council if the Building and Development Control Section give an update on the taking in charge of estates in the MD.
KCC responded that it is hoped that a report in relation to the taking in charge of Primrose Village, Celbridge, Cluain Dara, Leixlip, and Knockaulin, Leixlip will be available to the members of the MD and will be on the agenda for the municipal district meeting in November and on the agenda for full council in December.