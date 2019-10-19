Saturday Night Party

22 House Allocations Made In The Celbridge-Leixlip MD To Date In 2019.

: 10/19/2019 - 11:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
KCC have said 22 house allocations were made to date in 2019 in the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District.

It is expected that approximately 30 allocations in total will be made in 2019.

It comes following a question put forward by Labour Cllr. Ciara Galvin in order to obtain such figures.

 

