Kildare Gardai were alerted to an incident at Kildare Town train station last night, where a car was allegedly vandalised.

The owner of the car, who was on a commuter train, arrived at the train station at around 7.55pm to find that the windscreen and roof of the car had been damaged.

Gardaí from Kildare garda station attended the scene and a staff member of Iarnód Eireann accessed CCTV footage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kildare Gardaí on 045 527 730.