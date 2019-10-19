Cllr. Suzanne Doyle Asks KCC To Examine The Feasibility Of Fast-Tracking The Delivery Of The Liffey Linear Amenity Project.

At the Kildare-Newbridge October meeting, Fianna Fail Cllr. Suzanne Doyle asked if Kildare County Council can examine the feasibility of fast-tracking the delivery of the Liffey Linear Amenity Project through the dedication of development levies accrued through the development of the Lidl distribution centre.

KCC responded by saying that the allocation of levies from any development is based on the adopted Development Levies Scheme 2015-2022.

Levies collected for amenity and recreation are allocated across various projects relating to amenity and recreation, libraries and arts and public realm in the municipal area.

They also stated there is no scope to alter the allocation of levies outside of this mechanism.

The delivery of the Liffey Valley Amenity Project is being funded through the capital programme.

However, given the scale of the project it is likely that it will require additional sources of funding to fully implement it.