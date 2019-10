There are calls for the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District to bring forward a motion on behalf of the WPDF (wives and partners of the Defence Forces) to plenary council calling for an emergency meeting with relevant stake holders in relation to the current crisis in the Defence Forces.

The purpose of the meeting is to ensure all local representatives are aware of the severity of the situation.

It will be discussed at the monthly meeting of KCC on Monday, 21st October.