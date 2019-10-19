Saturday Favourites

Listen: UK Govt. Attempting To Get MPs To Back Its Brexit Deal.

: 10/19/2019 - 13:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
The UK government is attempting to get MPs to back its Brexit deal in a special sitting of the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson says it's the last chance for the UK to agree on a deal before the October 31st deadline.

Support for his plan is on a knife-edge, with some Labour MPs possibly willing to go against their party to back the proposals.

MPs will also vote on an amendment from Conservative Oliver Letwin, that would withhold approval of the deal until legislation to enact it is passed.

That would effectively force Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension.

UK Secretary of State, Stephen Barclay, urged Mr.Letwin to reconsider the amendment.

