Naas Community College Still on Target to Commence Construction in November - Stagg

Labour's Emmet Stagg has been pressing the Minister for Education in relation to progressing the construction of the New Naas Community College, at Millennium Park, across from the Kerry Group.

The Minister previously advised Mr. Stagg that the preferred contractor has been chosen and that the Letter of Intent to award the contract has issued to the preferred contractor.

On October 15th, the Minister said that whilst the Letter of Acceptance has not yet issued to the preferred contractor, the Minister confirmed that it is still on target to proceed to site next month. Construction will be completed before September 2021.

The letter of Acceptance is effectively the award of the contract and hopefully this will issue shortly so we can get the contractors on site in November.

Mr. Stagg stated that the New School which was granted planning permission on April 21st, 2017, comprises a two and three storey building to cater for 1,000 pupils and will have 37 general purpose classrooms, 6 science labs, 2 wood work rooms, 2 engineering rooms, 2 art rooms, a mediation room, physical education hall, library and ancillary rooms. Hard play areas and an all-weather pitch will also be provided.

