Listen: Schools To Stay Open But Most Non-Essential Retail Will Close Under New Restrictions.

Schools are set to stay open but most non-essential retail will close under new restrictions to be announced tonight.

The cabinet sub-committee has been meeting ahead of a full cabinet meeting at 4pm.

Some Ministers have suggested there needs to be a lead-in period for a number of days for the new restrictions to allow businesses to make plans.

Travel limits are also to be discussed with people potentially being limited to going no further than 5 or 10 kilometres from their homes.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he hopes the plan confirmed today will set out a clear end point to the restrictions:

