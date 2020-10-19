It Costs Childcare Providers An Average Of €4.14 An Hour To Deliver Services.

It costs an average of four euro and fourteen cent per hour for Irish childcare providers to deliver their services.

A new independent review has found the average hourly unit cost varies across service types and which part of the country they're being provided.

It shows 68 per cent of the cost is associated with paying staff, with just 1 per cent going towards insurance.

Parents are paying an average of 177 euro a week for full day care - with fees highest in Dublin and Cork, while providers in Carlow, Monaghan and Longford are charging the least.

Stock image: Pixabay