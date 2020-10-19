Gardai Advise All Those Attending Newbridge Press Briefing Of Potential Covid 19 Exposure.

Gardai have advised all those who attended a press briefing in Newbridge this morning of a potential Covid 19 exposure.

The briefing, held in Newbridge Town Hall, marked the launch of a murder inquiry following the disappearance of JoJo Dullard, last seen in Moone on November 9th, 1995.

Gardai have made contact with journalists, including those from Kfm Radio, who attended the press conference.

The potential exposure has arisen because an on-duty member of An Garda Siochana at the Press Briefing, was awaiting a test result, which shortly afterwards was confirmed as positive.

All those in attendance have been advised to await a call from HSE contact tracers.