All Of Ireland Moves To Level 5 Restrictions At Midnight On October 21st.

A six week lockdown for the entire country has been announced.

Level five restrictions will take effect from midnight on Wednesday and will last until December 1st.

All non-essential retail services are to close and people are to work at home in all but essential circumstances.

A new travel restriction means you can't travel further than 5km away from your home.

Social bubbles are allowed where you can pair with one other household to visit vulnerable people or those living alone.

Schools, creches and construction sites will stay open.

While the amount of guests at weddings will be allowed to stay at 25.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is urging people to follow the new measures:

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the government wanted to avoid being the first in Europe to bring back these sort of limits.

But he says there's now no avoiding it.