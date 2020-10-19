All Of Ireland Moves To Level 5 Restrictions At Midnight On October 21st.

A six week lockdown for the entire country has been announced.
Level five restrictions will take effect from midnight on Wednesday and will last until December 1st.
All non-essential retail services are to close and people are to work at home in all but essential circumstances.
A new travel restriction means you can't travel further than 5km away from your home.
Social bubbles are allowed where you can pair with one other household to visit vulnerable people or those living alone.
Schools, creches and construction sites will stay open.
While the amount of guests at weddings will be allowed to stay at 25.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is urging people to follow the new measures:
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the government wanted to avoid being the first in Europe to bring back these sort of limits.
But he says there's now no avoiding it.
Placing the country at Level 5 Restrictions will have the following implications:
- people are asked to stay at home. People should work from home unless providing an essential service for which their physical presence is required (see below for essential services)
- people will be permitted to exercise within a radius of 5 km of their home
- there will be a penalty for movement outside 5km of home, with exemptions to this for essential work and essential purposes (see notes to editors)
- in line with current NPHET advice in respect of Level 5, schools, early learning and childcare services will continue to remain open and are deemed essential
- in addition, in recognition of the impact on children and young people of restrictions, non-contact training can continue for school aged children, outdoors in pods of 15. All other training activities should be individual only, with some exemptions, see below
- there should be no visits to other people’s homes or gardens
- however, there will be the concept of an extended household (or support bubble) for defined categories of individuals to support those at risk of social isolation and/or mental ill-health (see notes to editors).
- no social/family gatherings should take place, with the exemptions to this for weddings and funerals (see below).
iIt is possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting which is not a home or garden, such as a park, including for exercise
- there should be no organised indoor or outdoor events.
- essential retail and essential services will remain open (see below).
- public transport will operate at 25% capacity for the purposes of allowing those providing essential services to get to work [School transport unaffected].
- in line with current NPHET advice in respect of Level 5, professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing can continue behind closed doors.
- bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs may provide take-away and delivery services only. Wet pubs in *hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but only to support provision of essential services.
- those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement. It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced. When taking exercise outdoors, it is important to maintain 2 metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home. It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport.
- religious services will be available online
- museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will remain closed
- libraries will be available for online services only.
- outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open with protective measures.
- visits to Long Term Residential Care facilities are suspended with the exception of visits required for critical and compassionate circumstances
- travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service (see below)
- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products
- for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular for those who live alone, as part of an extended household but excluding social family visits
- to attend a wedding or funeral
- for farming purposes i.e. food production and/or care of animals
- to visit a grave
Exemptions for weddings (irrespective of venue):** Up to 25 guests for wedding ceremony and reception.
Exemption for funerals: Up to 10 mourners.
No training or matches should take place, with the exception of professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing, which are being permitted to continue behind closed doors.
In order to support those who risk isolation, such as single adult households and those who have shared parenting or shared custody arrangements; those living alone who have mental health challenges, or those living with partner with dementia for example, it will be possible for those in such circumstances to nominate one other household with whom they can mix. This will allow for social support beyond the caring exemptions already available.
We know the move to Level 5 will have a significant impact on businesses – we know many people will temporarily lose their jobs on Thursday
As a result of the fact that businesses have to close we are making changes to the PUP and the EWSS
The new payment structure for the PUP is as follows, with the rate of €350 restored to those who were earning in excess of €400 per week:
|Prior Weekly Earnings (Gross)
|PUP Payment
|less than €200
|€203
|€200 – €299.99
|€250
|€300 - €399.99
|€300
|more than €400
|€350
This change to payment rates will apply for payments issued from Tuesday 27th October (PUP is paid weekly on a Tuesday) in respect of all existing and new applicants.
The EWSS is also being amended to align with the amendment to PUP. This means here will be 5 payment rates/bands as follows:
- 0 - €151 = €0
- >€151 < €203 = €203
- >€203 < €300 = €250
- >€300 < €400 = €300
- >€400< €1,462 = €350
The main aim of this scheme is to ensure where possible employees retain their link with their employer rather than become unemployed. This revised scheme will run to end January 2021.