Listen: Society Must Stop Blaming Women Who Are Raped.

: 11/19/2018 - 13:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Society needs to stop victim blaming women who are raped, according to a senior government Minister.

Regina Doherty says general attitudes towards sexual assault need to change.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: Regina Doherty/RollingNews

