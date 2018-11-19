K Country

White Warns Acosta That His Press Pass May Be Revoked, Again.

The White House has issued a new warning to reporter Jim Acosta, saying his press pass could be revoked again at the end of the month.

In response, CNN is asking the US District Court for another emergency hearing.

The White House pulled Mr. Acosta's credentials after a news conference during which President Donald Trump called the reporter a "rude, terrible person."

Last Friday, a federal judge ordered his pass be restored while the rest of the case plays out.

It's now emerged that White House officials have sent Mr. Acosta a letter stating that his press pass will be suspended again once the restraining order expires.

