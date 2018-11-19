Listen: Solicitor Representing Woman Battling Ovarian Cancer Says HSE Apology Not Received.

K Country

The Solicitor representing a woman who was incorrectly told she didn't have a cancer causing genetic mutation says the HSE has failed to apologise to her.

The woman was told eight years ago that she did not have the BRACA gene, which increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

She was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer and discovered that she did in fact have the BRACA gene.

The HSE claims it apologised for what it says was a transcription error.

But the woman's solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey, says no such apology has been received.

