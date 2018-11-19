KCC 2019 Budget Agreed: Gross Expenditure Of €151 Million.

Kildare County Council's 2019 budget, with gross expenditure of €151 million, has been agreed.

The level of expenditure is almost on par with this year.

Among the headline figures are expenditure of €40.1 million on housing and building, €3.7 million on road transport and safety and €21 million on water supply and sewerage.

In his foreward to the Budget, Kildare County Council's CEO, Peter Carey, noted that "while current forecasts are favourable, there is still uncertainty about the external environment, both in relation to Brexit and broader risks".

