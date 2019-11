A post-mortem exam is due to take place this afternoon on the body of a man found in a burning car in west Dublin.

It's believed the victim may have been shot before the navy Toyota Corolla was set on fire in Lucan last night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the car to come forward.

File image: Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan County Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie