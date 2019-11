The Health Research Board says there has been a 13 per cent drop in the number of people reporting for alcohol treatment in recent years.

There were 7,464 cases last year, down from a high of 8,609 in 2012.

In 2018, more than one in five cases had issues with more than one drug, with cannabis and cocaine the most common in Ireland.

The HRB's Dr Anne Marie Carew says mixing cocaine and alcohol can be deadly: