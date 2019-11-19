Listen: Kildare Cllr. Says People Becoming "A Bit Numb" To Homelessness.

A Kildare councillor says he thinks people are becoming "a bit numb" to the homeless crisis.

10 families became homeless in Kildare in a single period of 31 days, between September 30th and October 31st.

105 adults (+24%) and 145 children (+12%) are now in emergency accommodation supplied by Kildare County Council.

Not all of these families are being accommodated in Kildare.

20% of children are in homelessness in Kildare for between 12-30 months.

The data was obtained from Kildare County Council by Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly.

File image: RollingNews